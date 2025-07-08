Michigan man killed after firing at Texas Border Patrol station

MCALLEN: A 27-year-old Michigan man was killed after firing an assault rifle at a US Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, authorities confirmed.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda opened fire early Monday morning, prompting agents to return fire, resulting in his death.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez stated that Mosqueda fired dozens of rounds at the station entrance before agents engaged.

A police officer was shot in the knee and hospitalized, while a Border Patrol employee also sustained injuries.

Investigators found additional firearms and ammunition in Mosqueda’s parked Chevrolet. Spray-painted Latin writing on the vehicle, reading “Cordis DIE,“ was noted, though authorities said it provided no clear motive.

The phrase, meaning “Heart Day,“ is linked to a fictional revolutionary group in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.”

Mosqueda had ties to the area and was reported missing hours earlier from Weslaco, 18 miles east of McAllen. His father, Jose Mosqueda, informed police his son had a “mental deficiency” and was armed. Authorities tracked Mosqueda’s vehicle before the shooting occurred.

The targeted facility houses Border Patrol’s special operations teams. Nearby McAllen International Airport experienced flight delays as law enforcement secured the area.

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has intensified border security measures, including troop deployments and raids, drawing both support and criticism over enforcement tactics. - Reuters