Motorbike-riding ‘goons’ attack Kenya protesters

NAIROBI: Hundreds of men armed with whips and clubs attacked groups of protesters in Kenya on Tuesday as they demonstrated against the recent killing of a man in police custody, AFP journalists saw.

Tensions have risen as the east African country approaches the first anniversary of massive Gen Z-led protests sparked by tax rises, which the government has been desperate to avoid this year.

A more cautious finance bill means protests have been limited this year, but people have come back to the streets over the death of 31-year-old teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody.

In central Nairobi, the epicentre of last year’s demonstrations, small groups of protesters gathered peacefully, calling for an end to police brutality and the resignation of a senior officer they blame for the death earlier this month.

But a swarm of men riding on motorbikes, known in Kenya as “goons”, arrived soon after, armed with whips and clubs, said AFP journalists at the scene.

“The goons attacked us. They overwhelmed us at first,“ Hanifa Adan, one of the leading voices from last year’s demonstrations, told AFP.

“They cornered us and beat us with whips and the police were just watching them do it.”

Shop owners hastily closed their stores as AFP witnessed police officers firing tear gas into the crowds, and at least one motorbike was set ablaze.

“We are turning into a lawless country,“ Ndungi Githuku, of civil rights group Kongamano La Mapinduzi, told AFP.

“We see hundreds of paid goons, with whips and weapons, crude weapons, coming to brutalise our people,“ he said.

“We are shocked to see the politicians in Kenya, led by the president, are relying on goons to come with the whips,“ he said.

A helicopter could be seen hovering over the central business district.

“There are many people on boda bodas (motorbikes) who have infiltrated the peaceful demonstrations,“ motorbike driver Rashid, who asked not to give his full name, told AFP.

Last year’s protests peaked when thousands stormed parliament on June 25.

Rights groups say at least 60 people were killed during the protests in June and July 2024, and dozens more were illegally detained by security forces in the aftermath.