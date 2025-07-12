Myanmar air strike kills 20 civilians at monastery, witnesses say

BANGKOK: More than 20 civilians, including children, were killed in a recent air strike on a monastery in central Myanmar, according to witnesses.

The attack occurred in Lin Ta Lu village in Sagaing region, an area heavily impacted by ongoing conflict since the 2021 military coup.

An anti-junta fighter, speaking anonymously for safety, told AFP the strike hit a monastery hall sheltering displaced people early Friday.

“They had thought it was safe to stay at a Buddhist monastery,“ he said. “But they were bombed anyway.”

The witness reported 22 fatalities, with three children among the dead. Two survivors remain in critical condition.

A local resident described the aftermath, saying the hall was “completely destroyed.”

He visited the cemetery where bodies were taken and counted 22 victims. “Many of the bodies had head wounds or were torn apart. It was sad to see,“ he said.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Sagaing region has faced repeated violence, including a deadly May air strike on a school that killed 20 students and two teachers. Despite a brief truce after March’s devastating earthquake, fighting has persisted. - AFP