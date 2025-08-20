Myanmar junta captures Demoso town ahead of disputed December election

YANGON: Myanmar’s military junta announced its troops have captured the strategic eastern town of Demoso following intense combat operations.

This territorial gain comes as the regime prepares to conduct controversial nationwide elections starting December 28 across areas under its control.

Demoso lies 105 kilometres east of the capital Naypyidaw and has been a focal point of fierce fighting since the 2021 military coup that ousted the democratic government.

The junta has been launching counter-offensives to expand its territorial holdings ahead of the planned polls.

International monitors have criticised the elections as an attempt to legitimise military rule while democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains imprisoned.

State newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar reported the military captured Demoso township after a 16-day battle that concluded on Tuesday.

“Some of the security force members were wounded and deceased,“ the publication stated without providing specific casualty figures.

The newspaper reported that six bodies were recovered after pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed groups were driven from the area.

A published photograph showed junta soldiers triumphantly posing with raised rifles in front of a town welcome sign.

More than 130,000 displaced people currently reside in Kayah state where Demoso serves as a crucial crossroads connecting two highways from Naypyidaw to Yangon.

The phased election process is expected to take several weeks to complete across contested regions.

Conflict monitoring groups anticipate increased violence as the junta attempts to expand voting areas while opposition forces work to disrupt the process.

A preparatory census conducted by the junta failed to contact nearly 40% of Myanmar’s 50 million population, indicating significant limitations to the election’s coverage.

Ousted democratic lawmakers have called for an election boycott while Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy remains officially dissolved.

“The terrorist military group is attempting to stage an illegitimate and fraudulent election to sustain its grip on power,“ stated the National Unity Government, an exile administration dominated by former parliamentarians.

“All revolutionary groups are urged to stand united with the people in resisting and overcoming this trap,“ the statement concluded. – AFP