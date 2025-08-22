NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees during Ukraine visit

KYIV: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for robust security guarantees for Ukraine during his official visit to Kyiv.

Rutte emphasised that such guarantees would ensure Russia upholds any potential peace agreement and never attempts to seize Ukrainian territory again.

“Robust security guarantees will be essential and this is what we are now working to define,“ Rutte stated alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The NATO chief’s visit underscores the alliance’s continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His comments highlight ongoing efforts to establish concrete security measures against future Russian aggression.

This diplomatic engagement occurs amid continued discussions about Ukraine’s future security arrangements with Western partners.

The proposed guarantees aim to provide long-term protection for Ukraine’s borders and political independence.

Rutte’s statement reinforces NATO’s commitment to supporting Ukraine throughout its conflict with Russia. – AFP