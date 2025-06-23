New CEO of Jeep owner Stellantis starts with leadership shake-up

PARIS: Antonio Filosa began his tenure as chief executive of US-European auto giant Stellantis on Monday with a leadership shake-up, as he seeks to jump-start performance at the struggling maker of Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat vehicles.

The company veteran, an Italian who led Stellantis in North and South America, was named last month to succeed Portuguese CEO Carlos Tavares, who was sacked in December.

Filosa, who turns 52 this week, is at the top of a 13-person leadership team with six members from France, four from Italy and three from the United States.

“The team I’m announcing today draws on all that is best in Stellantis,“ Filosa said in a statement.

Filosa will retain oversight of the North American region, the region that accounts for most company profits whose struggles last year precipitated the fall of Tavares.

Doug Ostermann, an American who was chief financial officer, will oversee mergers and acquisitions while Monica Genovese replaces Maxime Picat as head of purchasing.

Picat, who was once seen as a potential successor of Tavares, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Renault’s departing chief executive Luca de Meo.