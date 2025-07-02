No link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths in India

NEW DELHI: There is no link between Covid-19 vaccination and unexplained sudden deaths in India, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Many sudden deaths have been reported among youth in India, with widespread speculation that these were due to Covid-19 vaccines.

“The matter of sudden unexplained deaths has been investigated through several agencies in the country. These studies have conclusively established that there is no direct link between Covid-19 vaccination and the reports of sudden deaths in the country,“ the Indian Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the studies carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the 18 to 45 age group found that Covid-19 vaccines in India are safe.

“Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications,“ the ministry said.

The ministry said “speculative claims” linking sudden deaths to vaccination may undermine public trust in vaccines.