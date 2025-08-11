Nordic and Baltic nations insist Ukraine must join peace talks

STOCKHOLM: Nordic and Baltic nations declared on Sunday that any negotiations to end the Ukraine-Russia war must include Kyiv and occur during a ceasefire.

The joint statement came ahead of Friday’s planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden reaffirmed their “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity”.

While welcoming Trump’s peace initiative, they emphasised that “no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe” should be made.

The statement stressed that “the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future” and negotiations require a ceasefire.

The eight nations pledged continued financial and military aid for Ukraine alongside maintaining sanctions against Russia.

The Alaska summit has drawn criticism from European allies who insist Ukraine’s participation is non-negotiable for legitimate peace talks. – AFP