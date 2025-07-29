North Korea warns US must accept nuclear reality amid tensions

SEOUL: North Korea declared on Tuesday that the United States must recognise the irreversible shift in its nuclear capabilities, rejecting any future negotiations aimed at dismantling its weapons program. The statement, carried by state media KCNA, was delivered by Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who emphasized that Washington’s reliance on personal diplomacy would prove futile.

Kim Yo Jong acknowledged the cordial rapport between her brother and former U.S. President Donald Trump but warned against leveraging their relationship to pressure Pyongyang. “If the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK-U.S. meeting will remain as a ‘hope’ of the U.S. side,“ she said, using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The remarks underscored North Korea’s hardened stance since the three summits held between Kim Jong Un and Trump during the latter’s presidency. Kim Yo Jong asserted that Pyongyang’s nuclear status is non-negotiable, stating, “Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state ... will be thoroughly rejected.”

Meanwhile, KCNA highlighted deepening ties between North Korea and Russia, noting the resumption of direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow after decades. The move aligns with growing cooperation, including North Korea’s alleged supply of arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine—a partnership condemned by the U.S. and its allies.

Responding to Pyongyang’s statement, a White House official reiterated Trump’s commitment to denuclearization but affirmed openness to dialogue. “The president retains those objectives and remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully de-nuclearised North Korea,“ the official told Reuters.

The 2018 Singapore summit yielded a vague denuclearization pledge, but subsequent talks collapsed over sanctions relief. Trump has repeatedly cited his “great relationship” with Kim, though progress remains stalled. - AFP