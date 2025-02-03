THE Japanese government is mulling the increase of the international tourist tax, levied as departure tax for those leaving Japan, currently set at 1,000 yen (RM29.60).

The move will be used as a method to combat overtourism.

The current tax rate is used to limit the initiatives taken to promote international tourism, such as resort and hotel development and inviting foreign visitors.

A subcommittee in the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has started discussing the hiked rate and how the tax increment would be utilised, according to Asia News Network.

The subcommittee has proposed to raise the international tourist tax to 3,000 (RM88.88) yen and 5,000 yen (RM148.14) and expects the tax revenue to be used for expanding transport facilities and improving airports.

The tax was introduced in 2019 as an added fee for flights and cruise ships departing from Japan, applied to foreigners and Japanese leaving the country.

Airports and tourist spots in Japan cannot afford to keep up with the increase in visitors and should there be further increases, overtourism may become a more serious problem hence the government intends to raise financial resources through increasing the international tourist tax.

The tax revenue tripled from 2022 to 39.9 million yen (RM1.18 million) in fiscal 2023 and is estimated to rise to 49 billion yen (RM1.5 billion) in fiscal 2025.

The Japan Tourism Agency recorded 36.87 million foreign tourists visiting the country last year, while 13.01 million Japanese were recorded leaving.

It is said the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan will continue to rise and the government aims for 60 million visitors in 2030.