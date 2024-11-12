RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa stated that the lack of international accountability for Israel allows it to continue its actions and crimes against the Palestinian people, the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

This came during a meeting with the European Union Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Sven Koopmans on Wednesday at the prime minister’s office in Ramallah. The meeting was attended by the European Union Representative to the State of Palestine, Alexandre Stutzmann.

Mustafa reiterated that implementing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735 constitutes a roadmap to halt the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, ensure the delivery of aid that meets the urgent humanitarian and relief needs of the region and initiate reconstruction.

He emphasised the need to unify the West Bank and Gaza Strip on the path toward ending the occupation and embodying an independent Palestinian state.

Highlighting Gaza’s integral role in the statehood project, Mustafa stated that the government is committed to managing Gaza alongside other Palestinian territories.

He noted that all relevant ministries have prepared plans to operate in Gaza once the aggression ceases, focusing on relief efforts, early recovery, reconstruction, economic revitalization and institutional unification.

He commended the European Union and its international partners for their pivotal role in supporting the realization of a Palestinian state. Mustafa stressed the importance of intensified efforts to establish a political pathway toward ending the occupation and embody the establishment of an independent Palestinian state

Additionally, Mustafa expressed gratitude to the EU and its institutions for providing emergency financial support to the government in 2024.

He emphasised the necessity of securing a sustainable support package for the coming years to ensure continued progress.