Rio de Janeiro: Paraguay's President Santiago Pena was taken to a Rio hospital late Monday after falling ill at a G20 summit in Brazil he was attending, officials said.

“At this time he is undergoing relevant medical checks. The hospital will issue a medical bulletin in coming hours,“ Brazilian officials said in a statement.

Pena, 46, was taken by ambulance from the summit venue, witnesses said.

Some Latin American media reported that he had suffered chest pains.

“I spoke with President Pena, who is in Rio de Janeiro’s Samaritano Hospital after a slight illness. He is doing well and awaiting the results of medical tests,“ Paraguay’s Vice President Pedro Alliana said on the social network X.

Paraguay is not a member of the G20, but Pena was invited to the summit along with many other leaders outside the group by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the host.

Before falling ill, Pena had been presenting the economic situation of his country to other summit participants, notably in the area of poverty reduction.