MANILA: The Philippine government will not intervene as the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte begins preparing for his defence against the charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Malacañang (Presidential Palace) said Saturday.

The ICC set the confirmation of charges hearing on Sept 23 to allow Duterte and all involved parties to “adequately prepare” for the pre-trial, as well as to acknowledge his “right to be tried within a reasonable time.”

“This is the time when he will really prepare his defense. Maybe if he has witnesses, he can call them, make any statements or affidavits,” Philippine news agency (PNA) reported Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in an interview with dwAR.

She reiterated that the Philippine government had given Duterte the necessary assistance, including medical services and “care package,” from the time he was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday morning until he was sent to The Hague, Netherlands.

She said the government would not shoulder the travel expenses of the witnesses of the Duterte camp.

Castro pointed out that Duterte’s camp is capable of sending their own team to The Hague, since some of his allies, including former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Senator Robin Padilla, went there using their own money.

“I think they can do that. They will be the ones to prepare for that. The government will not interfere in anything they do in their preparations for his defense,” she said.

According to PNA, Castro said Duterte’s case was not even discussed during a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday.

She added the assistance that the Philippine embassy in the Netherlands may extend to Duterte would not be mandatory.

Nevertheless, she said the government would continue monitoring the developments to keep the public updated.

“But of course, we will still monitor so that the people are still aware of what is happening in the hearing,” Castro said.

Castro advised the public not to believe fake news peddlers who are spreading false information after Duterte’s arrest.

Duterte is facing charges before the ICC for the crime against humanity of murder of 19 alleged drug offenders between 2011 and 2016 when he was still the mayor of Davao City.

He is also a suspect in the murder of another 245 drug suspects when he was the president, starting in 2016 and until before the country withdrew from the ICC effective March 17, 2018.