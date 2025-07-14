Pilot groups deny human error claims in Air India crash probe

NEW DELHI: Two leading commercial pilots’ associations have dismissed allegations that human error caused the fatal Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives.

The rebuttal follows a preliminary report suggesting the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were turned off before the disaster.

The report, released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), did not assign blame but noted cockpit dialogue where one pilot questioned why fuel was cut off, with the other denying responsibility.

No further details were disclosed.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) condemned what it called “reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide,“ stating, “There is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage.”

The group criticised media speculation as “deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved.”

Independent aviation experts had speculated that deliberate or accidental pilot actions may have caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

The ICPA countered that engine fuel control switches require deliberate manual operation.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) accused investigators of secrecy, claiming qualified personnel were excluded.

“We feel the investigation presumes pilot guilt,“ said ALPA president Sam Thomas, demanding observer status for transparency.

The crash killed 242 passengers and crew, along with 19 on the ground.

Only one person survived. – AFP