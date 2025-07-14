KBS to list certified coaches for youth sports safety in Malaysia

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is working with the National Sports Institute (NSI) to standardise the certification process for sports coaches across Malaysia.

This initiative aims to enhance safety and credibility in youth sports training.

Minister Hannah Yeoh highlighted ongoing efforts to establish a clear certification mechanism. A key step involves publishing a verified list of accredited coaches, allowing parents and trainees to identify qualified professionals.

“KBS is discussing with NSI to finalise the certification process. We plan to display the names of certified coaches, ensuring transparency,“ Yeoh said.

She added that certified coaches would also be eligible for tax deductions under sports training incentives.

The move seeks to create a safer environment for young athletes and promote trust in sports coaching. Parents will have access to a reliable database of accredited trainers, reducing risks associated with unverified instructors.

Further details on the certification framework and coach listings will be announced by NSI in the coming weeks. - Bernama