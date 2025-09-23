Poland reports bird flu outbreak on northern poultry farms

PARIS: Poland has officially reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on two poultry farms located in the country’s northern region.

The World Organisation for Animal Health announced the development on Monday as Europe experiences a seasonal increase in the deadly disease.

The Paris-based organisation confirmed the virus was detected on a goose farm and a turkey farm in the town of Susz.

This outbreak resulted in the death of approximately 4,000 birds according to the WOAH statement.

The information was based on an official report submitted by the Polish authorities to the international body.

Poland signed an agreement with China last week aiming to restart poultry trade previously halted due to an earlier bird flu wave.

That earlier wave of infections had occurred within the past year leading to trade restrictions.

The new outbreak emerges just as the country seeks to resume valuable export markets.

Europe is currently facing a seasonal upturn in bird flu cases according to animal health experts.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further spread. – Reuters