Polish president warns Putin ready to invade other countries after Ukraine

HELSINKI: Polish President Karol Nawrocki has issued a stark warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expansionist intentions beyond Ukraine.

Nawrocki expressed deep distrust toward Putin’s intentions during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Both Poland and Finland share borders with Russia and remain concerned following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The newly elected Polish nationalist president stated that Putin appears ready to invade additional countries despite hopes for lasting regional peace.

Nawrocki emphasised that this threat justifies ongoing military development and strengthened allied partnerships without detailing specific measures.

He declared that the regional security architecture has fundamentally changed and identified Donald Trump as the only free world leader capable of forcing Putin to negotiate.

Trump recently offered additional troop deployments to Poland during Nawrocki’s White House visit marked by a military flyover ceremony.

Stubb confirmed regular communication with Trump as European powers intensify efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

The Finnish president echoed concerns about Putin’s unreliable nature and characteristic delay tactics during negotiations.

These warnings align with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Monday statement that Putin’s imperialist ambitions extend beyond Ukraine’s conquest. – AFP