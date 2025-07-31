Portugal considers recognising Palestinian state at UN in September

LISBON: Portugal is evaluating whether to recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office confirmed on Thursday.

The move follows similar signals from France, Britain, and Canada, as global criticism mounts over worsening conditions in Gaza.

A government statement said Portugal is “considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September.”

The decision follows “multiple contacts” with international partners, citing “extremely worrying developments in the conflict, both from a humanitarian perspective and through repeated references to a possible annexation of Palestinian territories” by Israel.

Recent reports from a UN-backed hunger monitoring body warned of a “worst-case famine scenario” unfolding in Gaza.

Portugal’s potential recognition aligns with recent statements from France, where President Emmanuel Macron pledged to formally recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September to encourage broader international support.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa stated that the government’s decision was “very carefully considered in consultation with its European and other partners.”

This development reflects growing diplomatic momentum toward Palestinian statehood amid escalating humanitarian concerns. – AFP