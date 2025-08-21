Prince William’s Windsor move raises questions over Buckingham Palace future

LONDON: Prince William and his family are relocating to a permanent home on the Windsor estate, creating uncertainty about the future role of Buckingham Palace as the monarch’s official London residence.

The future king and his family will move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion dating to the late 18th century that is larger than their current four-bedroom home.

William and his wife Catherine regard the property as their “forever home”, according to The Sun newspaper which broke the story, citing a source close to the couple.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed “the Wales family will move house later this year” without providing additional details.

The couple are personally funding the renovations, move, and rent as they seek a “fresh start” following Kate’s 2024 cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis all attend a nearby school, making the Windsor location convenient for family life.

This permanent relocation has raised significant questions about Buckingham Palace’s future status and function within the monarchy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP that sidelining Buckingham Palace “would be a disaster” given its iconic global status comparable to the White House.

Sovereigns have resided at Buckingham Palace since 1837, making it both a historical landmark and functional royal workspace.

The palace serves as the venue for numerous royal events from summer garden parties to state banquets in its central London location near parliament.

During summer months, parts of the 755-room palace open to public visitors, generating tourism revenue and public engagement.

King Charles III does not currently live at Buckingham Palace and will not do so during its ongoing 369 million pound renovation scheduled for completion in 2027.

The king plans to make Buckingham Palace his London base after renovations finish despite reportedly preferring the more homely Clarence House where he has lived since 2003.

Fitzwilliams noted that Charles’s cancer battle may affect these plans, stating “given that he is battling cancer, this may well not happen”.

Both Charles and William reportedly want to open the palace to more tourists and expand royal events there according to The Daily Mail.

The royal family maintains multiple properties across Britain, both privately owned and Crown-owned, reflecting their various official and personal needs.

The late queen preferred Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, while Christmases were traditionally spent at Sandringham House in eastern England.

Charles has focused attention on Highgrove House where he transformed the gardens and stays at Birkhall when visiting Scotland.

William and Catherine also maintain several properties including Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate and apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Fitzwilliams acknowledged concerns about the monarchy appearing to have “too many homes” but noted the Buckingham Palace renovation remains on schedule and within budget.

He emphasised that Buckingham Palace “absolutely must remain the centre of the monarchy” regardless of whether William and Catherine actually reside there.

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell cautioned that a less visible future king not residing at Buckingham Palace could further damage youth support for the monarchy.

A YouGov poll last year found only 35% of 18- to 24-year-olds supported maintaining the monarchy compared to broader population support.

Platell wrote that “a future part-time king hiding away in Forest Lodge... could result in an even greater collapse of support among his subjects”. – AFP