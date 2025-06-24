Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Tuesday that one of its workers had been killed in the Gaza Strip -- the fifth since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Mahmoud Barakeh, who worked supporting logistics at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on Sunday,“ the ICRC said in a statement, adding that he was killed on his way home.

“Mahmoud leaves behind his wife, three sons, and two daughters. His killing is a profound personal loss and a painful moment for our teams.

In offering condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, the ICRC added: “This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues, and the people of Gaza, face each day.”

The 60-bed Red Cross Field Hospital opened in May 2024 to provide medical services to civilians affected by the conflict.

The ICRC has previously stressed that international humanitarian law affords special protection to humanitarian relief and medical personnel, medical facilities, and objects used for humanitarian relief operations.