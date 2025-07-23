Republicans push to rename Kennedy Center opera house after Melania Trump

WASHINGTON: Republicans in the US House of Representatives have proposed renaming the opera house at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after former First Lady Melania Trump.

The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee voted to include the name change as a condition for funding the cultural institution during 2026 budget discussions.

Idaho congressman Mike Simpson introduced an amendment to designate the venue as the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House,“ calling it “an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts.”

The proposal follows President Donald Trump’s earlier moves to reshape the Kennedy Center, including firing board members and appointing allies to key positions.

Trump, who criticized the center as too “woke,“ recently appointed White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and other loyalists as trustees.

His appearance at a June performance of “Les Miserables” drew mixed reactions from attendees.

Republicans have pursued multiple efforts to honor Trump’s legacy, including renaming Dulles International Airport after him and proposing his likeness on Mount Rushmore.

The Kennedy Center amendment was attached to a funding bill for the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 2,364-seat opera house, the second-largest venue at the Kennedy Center, would only be renamed if both chambers of Congress approve the change.

With Republicans holding 53 Senate seats and 60 votes needed to pass spending bills, Democrats may block the proposal before a final vote. - AFP