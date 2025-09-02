Russia advances in Ukraine as peace talks with Trump fail to progress

PARIS: Russian forces continued their advance in eastern Ukraine throughout August despite a slight decrease in territorial gains compared to previous months.

Moscow’s troops captured 594 square kilometres from Ukrainian control during the month according to analysis of Institute for the Study of War data.

This represents a reduction from the 634 square kilometres seized in July and ends four consecutive months of accelerating Russian advances.

The data incorporates territory assessed as fully or partially controlled by Russian forces along with unverified claims of progress.

August witnessed intensified diplomatic activity with US President Donald Trump meeting both Russian and Ukrainian leaders in attempts to end the three and a half year conflict.

Ukraine maintains that Russia remains unserious about ending its invasion and is merely buying time through engagement with Trump’s diplomatic initiative.

Three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks conducted alongside Trump’s meetings have produced no concrete progress toward ending hostilities.

Russia currently controls 19% of Ukrainian territory according to the analysis.

Moscow achieved one of its largest single-day gains on 12 August by capturing more than 110 square kilometres in a rare breakthrough against heavily fortified positions.

Ukrainian forces demonstrated increased mobility by recapturing approximately 30 square kilometres on at least three separate occasions during the month.

Nearly 70% of Russian advances concentrated in the eastern Donetsk region which Moscow claims to have annexed and seeks to fully control.

Russia now controls 79.6% of Donetsk region compared to 63% one year ago and approximately 31% held by Moscow-backed separatists before the February 2022 invasion.

Russian forces gained 76 square kilometres in the central Dnipropetrovsk region where Ukraine recently acknowledged Moscow established a foothold. – AFP