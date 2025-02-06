Russia says it received Ukraine’s draft memorandum on peace

MOSCOW / ISTANBUL: A senior Russian official said on Sunday that Moscow has received Ukraine’s draft memorandum outlining a possible peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Putin’s adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, who would head the Russian delegation during peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, told Russia Today that the document was submitted in both Ukrainian and English languages.

“The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine,” Medinsky said.

He added that the language of the document was not an issue and noted that key points had already appeared in Western media.

Medinsky also said Russia would announce its stance on the Ukraine issue on Monday.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s president said that his government will strive to achieve “at least some progress on the path toward peace” during talks set to take place in Istanbul, despite not receiving any ceasefire memorandum from Russia.