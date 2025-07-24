Russian attack kills displaced Ukrainian family in Kharkiv

ODESA: A Russian overnight attack on the border region of Kharkiv killed three members of a Ukrainian family who had earlier fled their homes to escape Russian advances, authorities announced Thursday.

Moscow has intensified drone and missile strikes on Ukraine more than three years into Russia’s invasion, even as ceasefire talks continue.

“The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family was killed: a 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband and their 36-year-old son,“ regional prosecutors stated.

The family, residing in the village of Pidlyman, had previously fled Boguslavka after Russian forces captured it in early 2022.

Ukrainian troops later reclaimed the area.

In a separate attack, Russian drones and missiles wounded seven people, including a child, in the Cherkasy region.

Emergency services confirmed the casualties.

Odesa also suffered damage as a Russian drone strike injured four people and severely damaged a local market.

“Russia continues its terror and obstructs diplomacy, which is why it deserves full-scale sanctions responses, as well as our strikes on their logistics, their military bases, and their military production facilities,“ President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

He reported that Russia launched 103 drones, primarily Iranian-designed Shahed models, and four missiles.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Sochi killed two women and injured several others, according to regional officials.

The Russian defence ministry claimed its air defences intercepted 39 Ukrainian drones, mostly over southern regions. – AFP