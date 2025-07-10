Russian attack on Kyiv kills two as US resumes arms to Ukraine

KYIV: Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukraine’s capital early Thursday, killing two people and injuring 16 while igniting fires in residential and commercial buildings.

The attack came as the US resumed weapons deliveries to Ukraine, signaling continued Western support amid intensifying Russian assaults.

Kyiv’s military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko, reported extensive damage, stating, “Residential buildings, vehicles, warehouse facilities, office and non-residential buildings are on fire.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Russia launched 18 missiles and around 400 drones, primarily aimed at Kyiv. Moscow has not commented on the strikes, which followed a record single-night drone attack on Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, accused Russia of using terror tactics, saying, “Russia has opted for combined strikes.

” Meanwhile, Russia claims its attacks target military infrastructure, with its defence ministry reporting the destruction of 14 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The US has accelerated arms shipments, delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles after President Donald Trump pledged further military aid. Zelenskiy met Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, ahead of discussions with US officials on additional sanctions against Russia.

Kyiv residents described scenes of devastation, with shattered windows, burning cars, and thick smoke darkening the sky. Karyna Volf, a 25-year-old resident, narrowly escaped injury, recalling, “I turned around and saw that the apartment was gone, and a fire had also broken out.” Air raids in the capital lasted over four hours, according to Ukrainian air force data.

Near the front lines, a Russian airstrike killed three in Kostiantynivka late Wednesday. As tensions escalate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur during ASEAN talks. - Reuters