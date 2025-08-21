Russian attacks on west Ukraine kill one person and wound multiple civilians

KYIV: Russian military strikes on multiple cities in western Ukraine resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries according to regional officials.

Moscow launched combined unmanned aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks targeting civilian areas amid ongoing international ceasefire negotiations.

Lviv regional military administration head Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed one civilian death and two injuries from the strikes in his oblast.

“Dozens of residential buildings were damaged,“ he added in a Telegram post.

The city council of Mukachevo near the Hungarian and Slovak borders reported twelve wounded civilians from Russian artillery fire.

“Five patients are being treated in the hospital, and one more was transferred to the regional hospital,“ the council wrote on Facebook.

Lutsk Mayor Igor Polishchuk reported an enemy attack conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles in his city.

“As of this moment there are no injuries or fatalities,“ he said.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed destruction of forty-nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles across multiple regions without detailing casualties.

The latest escalation follows US President Donald Trump’s intensified diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement this month.

Trump recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska before hosting separate talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. – AFP