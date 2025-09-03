Russian drone attack cuts power for 30,000 in Ukraine’s Chernigiv

KYIV: Russian forces launched a massive aerial assault on Ukraine using over 500 drones and missiles primarily targeting western regions.

The attack resulted in significant power outages and damage to civilian infrastructure across multiple locations.

Air defence systems actively engaged Russian drones over Kyiv during the barrage as explosions echoed throughout the capital.

This offensive coincided with Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China and UK Defence Secretary John Healey’s arrival in Ukraine for security talks.

Vyacheslav Chaus reported that 30,000 residents lost electricity in the northern Chernigiv region due to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s air force confirmed that three missiles and 69 strike drones hit targets across 14 different locations.

Debris from downed projectiles caused additional damage in another 14 areas according to military officials.

The Kirovograd region suffered casualties with four railway workers wounded and over a dozen residential buildings damaged.

Russia has maintained nearly nightly aerial attacks on Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

This conflict represents the deadliest European military engagement since World War II. – AFP