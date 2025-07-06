SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and United States (US) President Donald Trump have agreed to work towards a “mutually satisfactory” agreement on US tariffs, during their first phone conversation since Lee assumed office earlier this week.

According to Yonhap news agency, the 20-minute call took place on Thursday and was described by the presidential office as friendly and constructive.

Trump congratulated Lee on his recent election victory. In response, Lee reaffirmed that the South Korea-US alliance remains the foundation of Seoul’s foreign policy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu Jung said in a written briefing.

“The two leaders agreed to work toward swiftly reaching a mutually satisfactory agreement,” the office said, referring to ongoing negotiations on tariffs. To that end, they agreed to encourage tangible outcomes in working-level talks.”

The call came just two days after Lee’s inauguration, marking a return to high-level diplomacy following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in April over his failed martial law attempt.

Lee and Trump discussed a range of bilateral issues, including the July 8 deadline to resolve tariff negotiations. In April, the Trump administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on South Korean goods but granted a three-month suspension to allow time for talks.

The presidential office confirmed that Trump invited Lee to visit the US. Lee welcomed the idea and expressed hope for frequent consultations between the allies.

Both sides agreed to arrange a face-to-face meeting at the earliest opportunity -- either on the sidelines of a multilateral forum or through an official bilateral visit -- for more in-depth discussions on strengthening the alliance.

Potential venues being considered include the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 and the NATO summit in the Netherlands from June 24 to 25.

Lee’s office described the call as “friendly and casual,” noting that it helped build rapport and trust between the two leaders while setting the stage for further dialogue on bilateral issues.