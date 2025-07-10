Search for missing cockfighters begins at Philippine lake

MANILA: Search teams have begun combing Lake Taal, south of Manila, for dozens of missing cockfighters allegedly killed by rogue police officers. Fifteen officers are under investigation over disappearances linked to the country’s massive cockfighting industry.

The case resurfaced after a witness, Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, appeared on television last month, claiming bodies were dumped in the lake. Patidongan alleged up to 100 people were murdered for suspected match-fixing, with police working for an online cockfight operator.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla confirmed multiple witnesses could help locate the missing in the 230-square-kilometre lake. A joint operation by the Philippine Coast Guard and national police aims to prepare for deep-water dives, possibly reaching depths of 30 metres.

“This is a step in the right direction, but we will not stop here. This is not our only lead,“ said justice department spokesman Dominic Clavano.

Cockfighting remains a popular but controversial pastime in the Philippines, with millions wagered weekly on matches where roosters fight to the death. Charlene Lasco, whose brother Ricardo vanished while working as a cockfight agent, urged authorities to help families find closure.

“We are happy that the government is doing their best to locate the bodies and solve this case,“ she said.

National Police Chief Nicolas Torre stressed the urgency of the search, citing the approaching typhoon season. “We are moving fast to at least try to locate the bodies,“ he said. - AFP

Justice Minister Remulla has sought technical assistance from Japan for lake bed mapping, though Torre believes local resources are sufficient. Cockfighting thrived online during the pandemic, despite a ban on livestreaming by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2022.