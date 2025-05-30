RUSSIAN forces launched a massive drone attack overnight that injured several people, including two teenagers, in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, local officials said on Friday.

Eight people, including two 16-year-olds, were injured in an attack in the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

He gave no further details.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched 90 drones and two ballistic missiles overnight against Ukraine that targeted the Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions.

The Kharkiv region’s main city also came under Russian drone attack which targeted a trolleybus depot and injured two people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

“Today, Kharkiv suffered another attack: the enemy fired 8 ‘shaheds’ at one of the depots where our trolleybuses were being repaired and maintained,“ he said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that more than 30 nearby apartment buildings were damaged, while one trolleybus was completely destroyed, and 18 others sustained varying degrees of damage.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city situated some 30 km (19 miles) from the country’s northeastern border, has been a repeated target of Russian air attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.