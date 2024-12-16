SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean ministers are taking legal action against Bloomberg over an article published on December 12, which they described as “libellous.”

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng stated in separate Facebook posts that they will be issuing Letters of Demand concerning the article relating to their property transactions.

“We will be taking similar action against others who have also published libellous statements regarding those transactions. We take a serious view of the allegations,“ they each wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In the article titled “Singapore Mansion Deals Are Increasingly Shrouded in Secrecy,“ Bloomberg reported how Singapore’s ultra-wealthy are discreetly purchasing mansions in the country.

The article also mentioned property transactions involving the ministers.