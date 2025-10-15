Singapore proposes new online safety bill to combat cyber abuse

SINGAPORE: The government has proposed new legislation to establish a powerful regulatory body for combating cyberbullying and online abuse.

This Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Bill will enable victims to seek relief and legal redress against harmful digital content.

The bill provides for the formation of an Online Safety Commission with authority to address complaints about harmful online material.

Its powers include issuing directions to remove harmful content, restrict perpetrator accounts, or allow victims to post responses.

Takedown orders may target individuals who post harmful content, online administrators, or social media platforms directly.

Non-compliance with these directions will constitute a criminal offence under the proposed law.

The commission can order access blocks or app removals to stop ongoing online harm when necessary.

Initial coverage will include five harm categories by mid-2026: online harassment, doxxing, stalking, image-based child abuse, and non-consensual private photo sharing.

Additional categories like online impersonation and deepfakes will be incorporated gradually over time.

The commission is scheduled to become operational by June of next year.

The legislation establishes a legal framework for holding perpetrators accountable for their online actions.

Online platforms may be compelled to disclose the identities of anonymous users who post harmful content.

Digital access has become essential to daily life but raises serious concerns about misuse.

Malicious actors exploit internet platforms to harass individuals and distribute harmful content like intimate image abuse.

A recent ministry survey found over 84% of Singaporean respondents encountered harmful online content.

Additionally, 33% reported experiencing harmful online behaviour within the past year. – AFP