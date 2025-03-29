SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared to deploy its Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with urban search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts in Myanmar following the massive earthquake on Friday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

An MFA spokesperson said this is in coordination with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

Operation Lionheart is a 79-member contingent under the Singapore Civil Defence Force, with the core function of providing urban search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance to countries afflicted by major disasters.

“The Singapore government is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake which impacted Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, and extends its condolences and sympathies to those affected. The Singapore government stands ready to extend assistance,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

MFA said a travel advisory urging Singaporeans to defer all travel to Myanmar is currently in place.

Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the earthquake, it added.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Sagaing, Myanmar, around 12.50 pm local time on Friday, with tremors felt, among others, in Thailand, China, and Laos.

A significant aftershock of 6.4 magnitude occurred approximately 12 minutes after the initial shock.