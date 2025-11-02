Singapore to deport Iranian woman, Malaysian husband for role in terror-linked firm

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deport an Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband as well as ban them from re-entering the country after they were found to be engaging in activities that posed a threat to Singapore’s security.

Parvane Heidaridehkordi, 38, has had her long-term visit pass cancelled, and her husband, Soo Thean Ling, 65, had his permanent resident status revoked, The Straits Times (ST) reported, quoting a statement by the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) on Monday.

Parvane was involved in the operations of a Singapore-registered travel agency that had sponsored visa applications by terrorism-linked foreigners seeking to enter the country.

Investigations found that the travel agency, which has since been deregistered, was a front for an operation directed by a foreigner based overseas.

Soo had tried to register a company to undertake travel agency business in Singapore on two occasions after the authorities started investigations into the first travel agency, ST reported.

He intended for Parvane to operate these businesses, which would “likely have facilitated Parvane’s continued involvement in supporting the entry of terrorism-linked individuals” into Singapore, MHA said.

Both company registration applications filed by Soo were rejected on national security grounds.

MHA said Parvane was declared a prohibited immigrant because she took part in activities that threatened Singapore’s national security, while Soo was also declared a prohibited immigrant because he is her family member.