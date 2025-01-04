KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) has recovered four bodies from the rubble caused by the earthquake in Myanmar’s Sagaing region.

In a statement, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) reported that two victims -- a man and a woman -- were retrieved yesterday, while as of noon local time today, the bodies of two more female victims had been recovered.

“The search and rescue operations are being carried out jointly with local rescue teams. Despite the extreme heat affecting the team, the mission to save disaster victims remains our top priority,” NADMA said.

Today marks the third day of deployment for SMART (MAS-01) in its humanitarian mission and search-and-rescue (SAR) efforts in Myanmar. It is currently the only foreign SAR team operating in Sagaing.

According to NADMA, based on impact reports confirmed by Myanmar’s Department of Disaster Management (DDM), the earthquake has killed 1,659 people and injured 3,535, while 284 were reported missing.

The safety of the 50 SMART personnel deployed in Sagaing remains a top priority, especially as there have been reports of ongoing airstrikes by the Myanmar military in conflict areas and the risk of landmines, particularly around temples.

“At present, the on-ground security risk is minimal, and the MAS-01 team’s safety is continuously monitored by the Local Emergency Management Authorities (LEMA) and the Myanmar police,” NADMA stated.

However, the team continues to face challenges, including aftershocks, which pose a potential hazard for MAS-01 personnel working under collapsed structures.

“Key logistical concerns include ensuring a steady supply of drinking water and fuel to sustain operations.

“Hygiene issues must also be given priority, especially after handling bodies. Team members undergo decontamination after each operation, and adequate water supply is available for washing clothing,” NADMA added.

Last Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw being among the worst-affected areas. The tremors also impacted neighbouring Thailand.

On Sunday, two Royal Malaysian Air Force A400M aircraft carrying SMART personnel landed at Naypyidaw International Airport. The team then travelled 270 kilometres overland to Sagaing to begin their SAR operations.