South Korea backs US-North Korea talks resumption amid tensions

SEOUL: South Korea’s Ministry of Unification expressed strong support for the resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The ministry official emphasized Seoul’s commitment to diplomatic efforts despite Pyongyang’s recent statements rejecting denuclearization.

North Korea earlier stated that the U.S. must acknowledge the changed geopolitical landscape since past summits, asserting that future talks would not lead to the abandonment of its nuclear weapons program.

“The United States must accept that reality has changed since the countries’ summit meetings in the past, and no future dialogue would end its nuclear programme,“ Pyongyang declared.

The South Korean ministry’s stance highlights ongoing regional efforts to stabilize relations, even as North Korea maintains its hardline position.

Analysts suggest that Seoul’s push for dialogue reflects a strategic approach to de-escalate tensions while urging Pyongyang to return to negotiations. - Reuters