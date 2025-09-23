Spain approves total arms embargo against Israel over Gaza

MADRID: The Spanish government has approved a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel as part of a wider package of measures.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced the decree prohibits all exports to Israel of defence material and dual-use products or technologies.

The ban also includes imports of such equipment into Spain from Israel.

It further blocks requests for the transit of aircraft fuel with potential military applications.

The decree additionally bans imports of products originating from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including their advertising.

“This decree is a big step forward and is pioneering at the international level when it comes to a total arms embargo on Israel,“ Cuerpo told a news conference.

The government states the decree legally consolidates a ban on military equipment sales or purchases with Israel applied since the start of the Gaza offensive.

The decree takes effect immediately but still requires later approval by parliament.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the arms embargo this month as part of nine measures aimed at stopping what he called “the genocide in Gaza”.

Sanchez has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of the offensive launched after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

“I do believe that we are witnessing one of the darkest and most terrible events of the 21st century unfold right before our eyes,“ he said Monday at Columbia University.

“And simply, the international community cannot remain silent and paralysed,“ he added. – AFP