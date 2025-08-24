Sri Lanka ex-president Wickremesinghe hospitalised after arrest on fund misuse

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s jailed former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was hospitalised on Saturday according to local media reports.

The 76 year old former leader was arrested on Friday over allegations of misusing public funds during his presidency.

Wickremesinghe led the South Asian island nation during a devastating economic crisis before losing the presidency last year.

He was taken to the emergency care unit at Colombo National Hospital with complications from dehydration, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hospital director Dr Rukshan Bellana told reporters that Wickremesinghe was later transferred to the intensive care unit where his condition was stable.

Wickremesinghe’s office and the hospital did not immediately respond on Sunday to emailed requests from Reuters for comment on his hospitalisation.

The former president had been investigated over a visit he made to Britain to attend a special graduation lunch to celebrate his wife’s honorary professorship at a university there.

His office did not respond to a request for comment on his arrest on Saturday.

An ally from his United National Party said Wickremesinghe was innocent and suggested the case was politically motivated. – Reuters