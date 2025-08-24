South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of ex-PM Han over martial law

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors have filed an arrest warrant for former prime minister Han Duck-soo over his alleged role in ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Prosecutors accuse the 76-year-old career bureaucrat of aiding Yoon in declaring martial law last December and later providing false testimony in court.

A court will review the validity of the detention warrant in the coming days to determine whether Han should be arrested.

If approved, this would mark the first time in South Korean history that both a former president and prime minister are simultaneously imprisoned.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee is already serving a prison sentence for stock manipulation charges.

Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated, “Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against Han on charges including aiding the ringleader of insurrection, perjury, fabricating official documents, and damaging public records.”

She explained that as prime minister, Han stood “as the foremost state institution guaranteeing the president’s duty to safeguard the nation and the constitution.”

“These considerations regarding the role of the prime minister formed the basis of today’s request,“ Park added during the news briefing.

Yoon’s December 3 martial law declaration involved armed soldiers deploying to the National Assembly but was quickly rejected by opposition lawmakers, leading to his impeachment.

The Constitutional Court formally removed Yoon from office in April, ruling that his martial law declaration violated constitutional principles.

Han briefly assumed the role of acting president following Yoon’s removal and was considered a strong conservative candidate for the snap election.

He resigned in May to pursue a presidential bid, but his campaign collapsed when Yoon’s party refused to nominate him as their candidate. – AFP