Strike in Italy over Gaza flotilla strands commuters

ROME: A general strike in Italy in support of the Gaza aid flotilla disrupted trains and threatened more commuter chaos Friday in a second day of demonstrations in Rome.

The strike, called by the USB and CFIL unions, follows demonstrations Thursday in several cities across the world, including in Milan and Rome, where some 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum.

Protesters began to amass again Friday morning in Rome to march to the vast plaza outside the central train station of Termini, where services were canceled or delayed up to 80 minutes.

“The squares will be packed,“ the head of the CGIL union, Maurizio Landini, told Radio Anch’io Friday.

“It shows the humanity and determination of decent people who want to stop genocide and are doing what governments and states have pretended not to see or are even complicit in,“ Landini said.

In Milan and other cities, travellers experienced similar delays and cancellations, with national railway Trenitalia warning that the national strike would extend through 20:59 pm Friday.

“Today, one million Italians will be left stranded on trains alone,“ Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told the Mattino Cinque television show.

Commercial traffic was blocked at the port of Livorno, local media reported.

The strike began as Italy’s foreign ministry announced that four Italian parliamentarians had been released by Israel after being arrested in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel’s siege of Gaza.

The two Italian members of parliament and two Italian members of the European Parliament were due to arrive back in Rome Friday, the ministry said.

The flotilla said Friday the Israeli navy had intercepted 42 vessels this week while officials said more than 400 activists were detained. The last ship set sail on Friday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the national strike while at an EU meeting in Copenhagen Thursday.

“I would have expected that at least on an issue they considered so important, the unions would not have called a general strike on Friday, because long weekends and revolution do not go together,“ said Meloni.

The head of the right-wing government had previously called the flotilla a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.

Meloni’s reluctance to overtly criticise Israel and her unwillingness to break ranks with US President Donald Trump has encountered increasing resistance in Italy, spurring a wave of protests in recent weeks.

Italy’s strike watchdog has already called Friday’s action illegal, due to unions not having given the necessary 10-day notice - AFP