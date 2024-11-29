Study warns of extreme heat risk for players at 2026 World Cup

SYDNEY: Footballers at the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, set to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, may face severe health risks from extreme heat, according to a new study published on Thursday in Scientific Reports.

With venues spread across the North American continent, the study warns that significant differences in latitude, altitude, and climate will challenge players’ ability to “quickly adapt to the various local climates”, the German news agency dpa reported.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, during peak summer temperatures in North America.

The research, led by Marek Konefał and colleagues, reveals that 10 of the 16 World Cup stadiums will likely expose players to hazardous heat, with the highest risks found in the Texas cities of Arlington, near Dallas, and Houston as well as in Monterrey, Mexico.

Using data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the study simulated the climate at each venue using the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI), which measures how the human body reacts to outdoor conditions.

The results suggest that some locations could experience UTCI values exceeding 49.5 degrees Celsius, a level that poses a significant risk of heat stress.

The study warns that the most intense thermal stress is expected between 2 pm and 5 pm, with UTCI values in Arlington and Houston surpassing 50 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. In Miami, peak heat stress is expected around midday. Such extreme conditions could lead to dehydration and heat-related health problems for players.

The researchers recommend adjusting match schedules to protect players’ wellbeing during the tournament. The study assumed stadiums will not be air-conditioned, however many US stadiums in traditionally hot places like Dallas and Atlanta, do have air conditioning.