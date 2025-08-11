Swiss consider US arms deals to counter high tariff impact

GENEVA: Switzerland’s defence minister Martin Pfister has expressed willingness to place new arms orders with the United States as part of efforts to address Washington’s steep 39% tariffs.

The Swiss government is pursuing further discussions with US officials after failing to prevent the tariffs, which took effect recently and threaten major export sectors.

“Military purchases are important for relations with the United States,“ Pfister told Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

He emphasised the need for constructive dialogue to improve bilateral ties while addressing economic concerns.

The tariffs, imposed by the US on Swiss imports, risk harming key industries such as watchmaking, machinery, chocolate, and cheese.

Swiss businesses fear losing ground to competitors in the EU, Japan, and Britain, which secured lower tariff rates of 15% and 10% respectively.

Switzerland highlights its services trade surplus with the US and tariff-free access for most American industrial goods.

Pfister confirmed that Switzerland remains committed to its existing deal to buy 36 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

“The issue of the fixed price remains to be resolved,“ he added, referring to ongoing negotiations over the six-billion-franc ($7.4 billion) contract.

The US has pushed for additional costs, but Switzerland insists on honouring the agreed price.

Selected in 2021 over rival bids from Airbus, Boeing, and Dassault, the F-35A will replace Switzerland’s ageing fighter fleet.

As a neutral but well-armed nation, Switzerland maintains mandatory military conscription for men. – AFP