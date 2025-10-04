Switzerland to protest Israel over curtailed Gaza flotilla visit

GENEVA: Switzerland will file a diplomatic protest to Israel after Israeli security forces cut short a visit by Swiss diplomats to imprisoned detainees from the Gaza aid flotilla.

The Swiss foreign ministry announced this action on Friday following the interrupted prison visit.

Swiss embassy representatives were prevented from talking at length with the group of Swiss nationals due to various incidents.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the diplomatic protest.

Nineteen Swiss nationals were aboard boats in the flotilla of dozens of vessels that tried to deliver aid to Israeli-blockaded Gaza.

They were taken into custody on Thursday by Israeli forces who intercepted the flotilla at sea well off Gaza’s coast.

According to the Waves of Freedom flotilla group, the detainees were eventually taken to Ketziot prison.

Hundreds of other activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg were also detained in this latest attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade.

The activists were challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza where it has been waging war since Hamas’ October 2023 attack.

The Swiss foreign ministry said it would demand immediate and unhindered access to the detained Swiss nationals from Israel.

Switzerland maintains friendly bilateral ties with Israel despite this diplomatic incident.

The ministry wants to ascertain the state of health and conditions of detention for its citizens.

Representatives from the Swiss teams visited the Ketziot prison for eight hours before the visit was interrupted.

The Swiss ministry added that they planned to return to the prison on Sunday.

The Israeli military on Friday intercepted the last boat in the flotilla attempting to reach the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials have repeatedly denounced the mission as a publicity stunt.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the flotilla was previously warned that it was approaching an active combat zone.

The flotilla was also warned about violating a lawful naval blockade and asked to change course.

In a statement, the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli naval forces had illegally intercepted all 42 of their vessels.

Each vessel carried humanitarian aid, volunteers, and determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza. – Reuters