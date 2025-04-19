Syria leader hosts Republican US congressman in Damascus

DAMASCUS: Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has met with a US congressman, the Syrian presidency said on Saturday, the first such visit by an American lawmaker since the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani was also present at the meeting with Republican Cory Mills at the presidential palace in Damascus, a presidency statement said.

Mills arrived in Syria on Friday along with Marlin Stutzman, another politician from the Republican party of US President Donald Trump.

In late December, less than two weeks after a coalition spearheaded by Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled Assad, Washington scrapped a long-standing reward for the arrest of the new leader.

The decision to drop the bounty for Sharaa followed “positive messages” from a first meeting with the new authorities, a senior US diplomat said at the time.

The new government, dominated by Sharaa loyalists, has been pushing for Assad-era sanctions to be lifted to revive Syria's economy and support reconstruction after nearly 14 years of war.

Washington has already eased some sanctions on Syria affecting essential services, although it is a temporary measure as the United States and other governments wait to see how the new authorities exercise their power before enacting wider exemptions.

The United States, which has welcomed the formation of an interim government, has demanded progress on issues such as the fight against terrorism.

Nevertheless, Washington announced on Friday that it would halve the number of US troops deployed to the country to fight the Islamic State group, bringing their number to fewer than 1,000.

International sanctions have weighed heavily on the Syrian economy, with around 90 percent of people living in poverty, according to UN figures.

Next week, Syrian ministers and the country's central bank chief are due to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in Washington, sources with knowledge of the meetings told AFP.

The congressmen’s visit came as Washington warned on Friday of “imminent attacks” in Syria and particularly in “locations frequented by tourists”, according to an alert posted on the US embassy's website.

The embassy's operations in Damascus have been suspended since 2012, the year after the brutal repression of anti-government protests under Assad sparked civil war.