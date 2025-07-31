Syrian FM seeks Russia’s support during Moscow visit

MOSCOW: Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani expressed his country’s desire for Russia to remain a key ally, stating Syria wants Moscow “by our side” during a visit to the Russian capital.

The remarks came amid ongoing uncertainty over Russia’s military presence in Syria following the overthrow of the Moscow-backed Assad regime last year.

“The current period is full of various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side on this path,“ al-Shaibani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a translated statement.

Russia has maintained strategic military bases in Syria, including a naval facility in Tartus and an air base at Hmeimim, both located along the Mediterranean coast.

These installations represent Moscow’s only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

However, al-Shaibani acknowledged complications in bilateral ties, stating that relations should be grounded in “mutual respect.”

His comments come as Syria’s new Islamist-led government, which Russia previously opposed through airstrikes during the civil war, weighs the future of Moscow’s military presence.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to Syria, saying Moscow is “ready to provide the Syrian people with all possible assistance in post-conflict reconstruction.”

The diplomatic exchange highlights the delicate balance both nations face in navigating their alliance amid shifting political dynamics. – AFP