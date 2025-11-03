MOSCOW: More than 200,000 barrels of jet fuel were on the tanker Stena Immaculate, which collided with a container ship off the UK coast, the volume of the leak is unknown, but at least one fuel tank was damaged, the ship’s operator Crowley said.

“At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident. At the time it was struck, the 183-metre (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks,“ the company said in a statement.

According to the company, at least one cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel was damaged.

The British coastguard has called off the search for a missing crew member after a tanker and a container ship collided, with both vessels still burning, Coastguard Division Commander Matthew Atkinson said. Another 36 crewmen were taken ashore, with one having to be hospitalised.

On Monday, oil tanker Stena Immaculate and cargo ship Solong collided off the coast of the east of UK. Fires broke out on both ships, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation. British lawmaker Graham Stuart said all crew members on both vessels had been rescued, but the container ship’s owner, Ernst Russ, later reported that one crew member was missing.

Shipping company Crowley said the collision damaged the tanker’s cargo storage facility and caused a spill of the Jet-A1 jet fuel it was carrying. Reuters reported that the container ship was carrying, among other things, 15 containers of poisonous sodium cyanide.