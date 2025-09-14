Tariffs and Fentanyl cloud prospect of Trump-Xi summit in Beijing, FT reports

CHINA has formally invited U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping, but the White House has not yet responded as the countries are still far apart on trade issues and the flow of fentanyl, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Insufficient progress in the U.S.-China talks has reduced the odds of a Beijing summit and made it more likely that Trump and Xi will hold a lower profile meeting at the October Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

