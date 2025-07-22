MOSCOW: Telegram founder Pavel Durov has raised concerns that French authorities could arbitrarily classify any technology company as a “criminal gang” due to political motivations. His remarks followed accusations by Elon Musk’s X platform, which claimed it was facing a politically driven criminal probe in France.

X stated that the investigation jeopardizes user freedom of expression. Durov responded on the platform, saying, “At this point, any tech company can be declared a ‘criminal gang’ in France.” He criticized the situation, adding, “A decade of efforts to attract tech investment is being undone by a few bureaucrats advancing their careers and political agendas — at the expense of the French people.”

The controversy stems from a recent investigation launched by the Paris prosecutor’s office into X’s alleged algorithm manipulation. The case has sparked debates over regulatory overreach and its impact on tech innovation in France. - Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti