Tesla struggles in Germany with 60 pct drop in June sales

BERLIN: Tesla’s sales in Germany slumped 60 per cent in June compared to a year earlier, even as overall battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose, reported Xinhua.

Germany’s motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on Thursday, the US electric vehicle maker sold 1,860 cars in June, down from 4,645 units a year earlier. For the first half of 2025, Tesla’s sales in Germany dropped 58.2 per cent year-on-year to 8,890 vehicles.

By contrast, total BEV registrations in the country rose 8.6 per cent in June, according to KBA data.

The figures come as Tesla continues to lose ground to competitors across Europe. June marked the sixth consecutive month of declining sales in markets including France, Sweden, Denmark, and Italy, as rivals introduce newer models and public sentiment toward Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to cool.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD posted strong gains in Germany, with sales tripling to 1,675 units in June. Year-to-date, BYD has sold 6,323 cars in the country, nearly five times more than the same period last year, the KBA said. - Reuters