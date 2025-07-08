Texas flood death toll exceeds 100 as recovery efforts intensify

HUNT: The death toll from devastating floods in Texas has climbed past 100 as recovery teams continue searching for victims swept away by raging waters. Among the deceased are 27 girls and counselors from a summer camp overwhelmed by the disaster during the Fourth of July weekend.

Forecasters warn of additional flooding as rain persists, hampering rescue operations involving helicopters, boats, and search dogs. Authorities anticipate the number of casualties will rise further.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Texas on Friday, the White House confirmed, dismissing claims that budget cuts to weather agencies weakened disaster preparedness. “Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie,“ Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated.

The National Weather Service, despite reported staffing shortages, provided timely warnings before the floods, officials said. Trump called the disaster a “100-year catastrophe” that “nobody expected.”

Kerr County, central Texas, suffered the heaviest losses, with 56 adults and 28 children confirmed dead. The victims include 27 from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp housing 750 people when floodwaters struck.

Senator Ted Cruz described the tragedy as a heartbreaking turn for what should have been a joyful summer tradition. Witnesses recounted terrifying scenes as the Guadalupe River surged 26 feet in 45 minutes, submerging cabins and trapping campers.

Volunteers, some personally connected to victims, aided in debris searches. “We’re helping the parents of two missing children,“ said Louis Deppe, 62. “Their last message was, ‘We’re being washed away.’”

Flash floods are common in Texas, but climate change has intensified such extreme weather events. Recovery efforts remain ongoing as communities mourn the unprecedented loss.